Residents in the small community of Verner, east of Sudbury, are seeing discoloured water flowing out of their taps.

The Municipality of West Nipissing is reporting higher levels of manganese in the Veuve River, where it draws Verner's municipal water supply.

Manganese is a mineral found in natural sources and then distributed in air, water and soil.

In a statement to the community, West Nipissing says the water is safe, however it does have an unappealing colour and a bad taste and smell.

The municipality says water discolouration has been an ongoing issue for Verner this year because of the frequently high levels of manganese in the river.

In the statement, West Nipissing says it plans to take long-term measures to find a permanent solution.

In the meantime, the municipality is providing bottled water to affected residents.