'Extensive damage' to commercial garage in Verner after Christmas Eve fire
'Extensive damage' to commercial garage in Verner after Christmas Eve fire

A commercial garage in Verner, east of Sudbury, has been destroyed by fire. Crews from West Nipissing Fire Services were called to the business, Mobile Mechanical, around 10:45 a.m Tuesday.

Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to arrive Wednesday to investigate cause

CBC News ·
Crews from West Nipissing Fire Services were called to this commercial garage in Verner after a fire started Christmas Eve morning. (Zacharie Routhier/Radio-Canada)

A commercial garage in Verner, east of Sudbury was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews from West Nipissing Fire Services were called to the business, Mobile Mechanical, around 10:45 a.m.

According to Fire Chief Richard Maranda, there was extensive damage to the building and equipment inside.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, however Maranda said investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are expected on scene Wednesday.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene Tuesday evening to tend to any hot spots and secure the scene.

OPP closed a section of Highway 64 for about three hours Tuesday to allow fire crews to work. They highway reopened before 3 p.m.

There were no injuries.

Hydro One said about 220 customers in Verner were without electricity at the time. However this was not due to the fire but rather a truck had struck a utility pole not far from the scene of the fire. (Zacharie Routhier/Radio-Canada)

Hydro One reported that about 224 of its customers were without electricity while fire crews were battling the blaze.

It had originally been thought it was due to the fire, however a truck had struck a utility pole on Principale Street, not far from the fire scene.

Hydro One estimates power to be restored late Tuesday afternoon.

