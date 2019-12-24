'Extensive damage' to commercial garage in Verner after Christmas Eve fire
Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to arrive Wednesday to investigate cause
A commercial garage in Verner, east of Sudbury was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.
Crews from West Nipissing Fire Services were called to the business, Mobile Mechanical, around 10:45 a.m.
According to Fire Chief Richard Maranda, there was extensive damage to the building and equipment inside.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, however Maranda said investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are expected on scene Wednesday.
Fire crews are expected to remain on scene Tuesday evening to tend to any hot spots and secure the scene.
OPP closed a section of Highway 64 for about three hours Tuesday to allow fire crews to work. They highway reopened before 3 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Hydro One reported that about 224 of its customers were without electricity while fire crews were battling the blaze.
It had originally been thought it was due to the fire, however a truck had struck a utility pole on Principale Street, not far from the fire scene.
Hydro One estimates power to be restored late Tuesday afternoon.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NipissingWestOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NipissingWestOPP</a>, West Nipissing Fire Services & EMS are on-scene of a fire at a local business in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Verner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Verner</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy64?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy64</a> is closed at Betty Rd. & Principale St. in Verner. Public asked to stay away from area. ^mc <a href="https://t.co/cngJSV09YN">pic.twitter.com/cngJSV09YN</a>—@OPP_NER
