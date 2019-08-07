Residents in Verner can expect discolouration in their water to continue, at least for the short term.

That's the latest after an emergency meeting in the community of 1,500 east of Sudbury.

The source of the discolouration is higher than normal levels of manganese in the the Veuve River. Manganese is a naturally-occurring mineral. The community draws its drinking water from the Veuve.

West Nipissing Chief Administrative Officer Jay Barbeau said the community has been "treating it very aggressively" the last week, and will continue to take steps to provide water to the community until the problem is fixed.

"We're going to continue to offer bottled water but we're going to double the amount and we're going to this morning look at having raw water, or tanker trucks, available for people who want to get water in bulk," Barbeau said.

The community has also come up with a solution for laundry.

"The recommendation was made to look at approaching the laundromats in the Sturgeon Falls area to have a system to provide the ability for the residents of Verner to use our laundromats, free of charge," Barbeau said.

Barbeau said West Nipissing is looking into possibly eliminating the Veuve as the water source for Verner, and piping water in from nearby Sturgeon Falls, a plan which poses its own challenges.

"Staff believe that is the solution," Barbeau said. "But it will have a costly price tag."

"We're determining what the price is and we're also then determining the entire water modelling for the system, like what impact that would have on the capacity of our Sturgeon Cache Bay plant."

Rise of the brown water

Barbeau said the problem of brown water occurs regularly in the summer, but there's been a noticeable change the last two years, especially with the amount of manganese present. Barbeau said there is no explanation for the rise in levels. But he does point to certain restrictions working against the municipality.

"We are also now constrained by the rules by the amount of chemical we can use to treat the issue," Barbeau said. "The chemical we use is chlorine dioxide and it produces byproducts called chloride and chlorate and the Ministry of Environment has imposed limits on that, and so that is constrained just in the last two years, more than in the past."

"So those are the factors that are leading to the situation that we have now."