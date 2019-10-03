When Vera Constantineau's husband went in for a routine stress test two years ago, she never imagined it would be a life changing event for both of them.

During his test, his blood pressure dropped and he had to be sent to a specialist.

Further tests showed he had a 95 per cent blockage, which doctors were thankfully able to fix. But two days after his surgery, Constantineau had a heart attack.

"With the two of us just being flat out, we had to face all of the things we didn't know were going to happen," she said.

"How can you prepare for that? But then you still need to get to appointments, get groceries, do all these things. That's your new reality."

Neither could drive due to their health problems and Constantineau says they were lucky to have "great friends" who stepped in and helped.

"But I mean there are people who are alone, and that's your biggest fear, isn't it? To be alone and not know who you can depend on or count on," she said.

"And we're lucky we had our daughter and we had our friends."

Their story is featured in a new collection of essays that tells stories of Canadians who have faced death. It's called Against Death: 35 Essays On Living.

Constantineau says writing her own story was "very emotional."

"When you've had a major health crisis you're not as you were. You always have to adapt," she said.

"[My story] is about coming to terms with getting older and the people in your life that are not making it through."

'You're not alone'

She says the other essays feature stories of people coping with a number of issues including mental health challenges and addictions.

After reading the other stories in the book, she felt like she had a better understanding of various situations involving death or near-death experiences.

"And I felt a little more empathetic to other people's struggles," she said. "I think this book is like a primer on coming to terms with your own thing because you realize you're not alone. There are lots of other people dealing with similar situations."

The book is published by Anvil Press in Vancouver and will soon be available at Chapters and Coles.

Constantineau says a book launch will be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Copper Cliff Library.