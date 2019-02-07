The political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has prompted Canada to update its official travel advisory for the country.

Global Affairs is now warning Canadians to avoid all travel to the country, citing instability, violent crime and the decline in basic living conditions.

In January, the political crisis intensified when opposition leader Juan Guadio declared himself interim president.

Several countries, including Canada, support him as leader, as they say the election Nicolas Maduro won in 2018 wasn't free or fair as key opposition leaders were barred from running.

Since then, there has been an increase in protests, shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods.

A former Sudbury resident and CBC broadcaster, Marcel Vaillancourt, is now living in the country and working as a teacher.

He's based in Maracaibo in the northwestern part of the country, about 700 km away from the capital.

He says it's been a crazy few weeks in the country. He says one concern is what will happen to access to gas in the coming weeks.

"If there's no gas in the next two weeks that certainly will affect distribution of food and water," he said.

Marcel Vaillancourt, a former Sudbury resident and CBC broadcaster, now works as a teacher in Venezuela. (Supplied/Marcel Vaillancourt)

Despite the uncertainty, he says he's not considering leaving soon.

"I've always felt safe here," he said.

"It's not my personal security I'd be concerned about. It would be my economic security."

Vaillancourt says overall, the people he's spoken with are optimistic about the future of the country.

"There is tremendous hope that things will change," he said.

"That is what's really struck me about the folks here is that there's tremendous hope."