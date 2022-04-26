Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Vehicle hits 6-year-old girl in Sudbury, no life-threatening injuries

A six-year old girl was struck by a vehicle in Greater Sudbury Monday night, and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police have said.

Police say the 26-year old driver was unlicenced

Greater Sudbury Police say a six-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck her Monday night. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police said they received a call around 7:20 p.m. of a collision with a pedestrian on 2nd Avenue, between Camelot Drive and Kenwood Street. 

After an investigation, police said they charged a 26-year-old man for driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Police have asked anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 ext. 2421.

