Vehicle collisions with elk near Greater Sudbury more than doubled after Highway 69 became four lanes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management.

Josef Hamr, a retired biology professor from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., and co-author of the study , found efforts to mitigate the impact on elk, such as fencing and an overpass for wildlife, didn't cover the local herd's range.

Hamr said the herd's movements have shifted north of where fencing was installed to keep them from crossing the highway.

"Unfortunately, the fencing along the highway only went about, I don't know, five kilometres north of Burwash, and the elk went right past it," he said.

"And so at the end of the fencing, they would just start crossing the highway. And that's where most of them got killed."

About 50 elk were introduced to the region in 1930. From 1998 to 2001, 150 more of the animals were introduced to northeastern Ontario from Alberta.

Hamr said researchers had radio collars on most of the animals, making it easy to track their movements. They studied the animals for the five years prior and five years after that section of highway became four lanes in 2012.

They discovered that on average, one elk was killed along that section of highway every two years, before the four lanes were around. After 2012, that went up to three elk killed by vehicles every two years.

Hamr said local railroads have been even more deadly for elk. On average, trains hit six elk every year, from 2012 to 2017.

He said scientists estimated there were about 200 elk in the region in 2012, but that population may have declined to 100 animals today.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry did an aerial survey to count the elk population in February 2022, and Hamr said researchers expect to get the results soon.

David Lieske, an associate professor in the Department of Geography and Environment at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, worked with Hamr on the study.

Lieske said planners need to look at the latest wildlife science when they design fences and overpasses to prevent animal collisions.

"You need to be prepared to modify fencing," Lieske said in a news release. "The idea of build it once and leave it alone — this shows that is not a good approach."