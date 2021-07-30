Savour more than 70 varieties of locally-roasted coffee from Sudbury's Old Rock
Located on Minto Street across from the Sudbury Community Arena, Old Rock Coffee is one of the region's favourite sources for coffee.
"We wanted to have a place where people can live the experience of roasting coffee," said Luc Roy, who owns the business with his wife, Carole. "What we're really focused on is being masters at our craft."
I spoke with the Roys recently to learn how Old Rock came to be, and what life has been like during the pandemic.
Tap the player to hear our conversation.
Old Rock Coffee is located at 212 Minto St. in Sudbury and ships across northern Ontario.
