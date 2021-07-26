North Bay, Grey-Bruce COVID-19 spikes cause for concern, Sudbury health unit says
Delta variant now most prevalent strain of virus in Sudbury
The Medical Officer of Health says the Delta variant is becoming the predominant strain of COVID-19 in the Public Health Sudbury and District region.
Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says three of four recent cases show signs of being traced to the Delta variant which is more transmissible and makes people sicker.
While there are only six active cases in the Sudbury area as of July 24, the situation can change quickly, Sutcliffe said, citing 23 new cases in the North Bay area and another spike in the Grey-Bruce region.
"People have gotten together, they haven't been immunized," Sutcliffe said. "The delta variant has been there and has been spread so easily that it has caused rapid changes and rapid outbreaks in cases in these health units."
The speed at which the Delta variant can spread, and the ensuing sickness, lends a sense of urgency to the push to get more people vaccinated.
"We know that after Step 3, there will be limited if any individual or public health measures to also protect us," Sutcliffe said. "Which is why the overall coverage rate of immunization and vaccination is so critically important to prevent the spread of the virus."
Health units need to have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated with both doses to proceed with re-opening into Step 3.
Sutcliffe says two doses appear to be effective at protecting against the virus, but one dose is not.
She is also advising people to continue to wear face-masks and remain physically distant, especially in the presence of people who are vulnerable.
