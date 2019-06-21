Two women who were chosen to be valedictorians at the same school 20 years apart are reflecting on their experience of giving a final speech to their graduation class.

Twenty years ago, Michelle Laderoute was the first female valedictorian to graduate from St. Charles College in Sudbury. The school had recently become a co-ed school from an all boys school.

She says she didn't realize the impact of being chosen as the first female valedictorian at the time.

"But I certainly was told by my teachers and some of the other adults in my life that it was a really big deal," she said.

As for her speech, she says she focused on thanking her peers and teachers and offering a message of hope for the future.

This year, Aiyana Louis was the valedictorian at the same school. She says she was extremely nervous ahead of her speech.

"Once I said something and the crowd laughed with me, it just felt like I was talking to my friends and it made me feel a lot more comfortable," she said.

Louis says the experience was very rewarding and is something she will always remember.

"I'm going to miss all of the memories [of high school]," she said. "It's a good time to explore new opportunities and I'm really ready."