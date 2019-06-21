Why being chosen valedictorian is important for these Sudbury women
The two women were both valedictorians at the same school
Two women who were chosen to be valedictorians at the same school 20 years apart are reflecting on their experience of giving a final speech to their graduation class.
Twenty years ago, Michelle Laderoute was the first female valedictorian to graduate from St. Charles College in Sudbury. The school had recently become a co-ed school from an all boys school.
She says she didn't realize the impact of being chosen as the first female valedictorian at the time.
"But I certainly was told by my teachers and some of the other adults in my life that it was a really big deal," she said.
As for her speech, she says she focused on thanking her peers and teachers and offering a message of hope for the future.
This year, Aiyana Louis was the valedictorian at the same school. She says she was extremely nervous ahead of her speech.
"Once I said something and the crowd laughed with me, it just felt like I was talking to my friends and it made me feel a lot more comfortable," she said.
Louis says the experience was very rewarding and is something she will always remember.
"I'm going to miss all of the memories [of high school]," she said. "It's a good time to explore new opportunities and I'm really ready."
