Vale rescuing 39 employees trapped in Sudbury, Ont., mine since Sunday afternoon
Thirty-nine Vale employees have been trapped underground in the Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., since Sunday, the company says.
All employees are safe and mobilizing to exit the mine, Vale says
The workers are safe and are currently mobilizing to exit the mine via a secondary egress ladder system, the company said in a news release.
Vale said there was an "incident" at its mine in the western reaches of Greater Sudbury on Sunday afternoon that took the conveyance for transporting employees offline.
The 39 employees working underground at that time immediately went to a refuge station.
Vale said it has been in constant communication with the employees and is doing everything it can to ensure their safety.
The company said it will provide further updates as they become available.
