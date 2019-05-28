Ontario Electrical Construction employee dies while working at Vale's smelter
Worker found unresponsive Sunday night
An investigation is underway after a contract worker died while on the job at Vale's smelter in Sudbury.
The company says a contract employee from Ontario Electrical Construction Ltd. was found unresponsive while working at the smelter complex on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called but the worker could not be resuscitated, the company said.
"The Ministry of Labour was notified and reported to the scene to investigate with support from Vale and the contract company involved," Ryan Land, a spokesperson with Vale said.
"The coroner's office is in the process of confirming the cause of death of the individual, which at this point appears to be non-occupational."
The ministry confirms an inspector is on site but says no work orders have been issued.
With files from Kate Rutherford and Martha Dillman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.