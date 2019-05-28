An investigation is underway after a contract worker died while on the job at Vale's smelter in Sudbury.

The company says a contract employee from Ontario Electrical Construction Ltd. was found unresponsive while working at the smelter complex on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called but the worker could not be resuscitated, the company said.

"The Ministry of Labour was notified and reported to the scene to investigate with support from Vale and the contract company involved," Ryan Land, a spokesperson with Vale said.

"The coroner's office is in the process of confirming the cause of death of the individual, which at this point appears to be non-occupational."

The ministry confirms an inspector is on site but says no work orders have been issued.

