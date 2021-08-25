Vale contract worker dies at Copper Cliff complex

Mining company Vale says one of its contract workers died on the job at its Copper Cliff smelter complex on Tuesday.

The company says it happened in the fluid bed roaster baghouse, part of the matte processing facility.

The cause of death is not known.

Greater Sudbury Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.

"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," Dino Otranto, chief operating officer of Vale's North Atlantic Operations said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to support them and to better understand what happened during this incident."

Vale says the name of the worker is being withheld out of respect for the family.

The company says stress management counselling is being made available to workers who were in the area at the time of the death.