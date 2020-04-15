Mining giant Vale and the United Steelworkers are reporting today that they've reached a tentative agreement to renew current collective agreements for USW Local 6500 and 6200 employees.

It will be a one-year renewal, which "will allow us all to focus our attention on dealing with our health and the health of our loved ones, and allow the necessary time and space for the appropriate attention to bargaining to take place when things return to a more normal state," they said in a joint news release.

"The requirement for social distancing means that regular communications processes and contract ratification methods are not currently available for union members, and there is a need for unique communication processes."

Local 6500 members will receive a letter with details regarding the tentative agreement, as well as a unique PIN code for electronic voting. There will also be contact information should you have questions on the Agreement or experience problems with the technology required to vote. Local 6200 members will also receive a letter detailing how their ratification process will roll out.

The tentative agreement affects workers in Sudbury and Port Colborne. The current agreement was set to expire on May 31.