A northern Ontario mine remains closed more than a month after the dramatic rescue of 39 Vale miners.

The shaft at Vale's Totten Mine, on the western reaches of Greater Sudbury, is still blocked by a piece of equipment and how much damage it caused continues to be investigated.

A mining machine known as a bucket scoop was being lowered down the shaft at Totten, slung underneath an elevator known as a "cage," when it shifted and became stuck.

Vale says the bucket scoop is still in the shaft, although it has been secured.

The mining giant says it is drawing up plans for repairing the shaft and is hopeful that the mine will be back up and running early in the new year.

Some of the 200 or so workers at Totten are involved in the repairs, while the rest have been reassigned to other Vale sites in the Sudbury area.

The United Steelworkers union is working alongside the company, but says it won't be commenting until the investigation is complete.

That will certainly include assessing how much damage has been done to the shaft at Totten Mine.

When Vale decided to re-open the mine in 2007, it chose to use the existing shaft from the previous mine, which closed in 1972.

Hailed as Sudbury's first "new" mine in decades and announced in the midst of a boom in mineral prices, Totten was projected to cost $350 million and open in 2011.

But Totten did not go into production until 2014 and the renovation bill soared up to $760 million.

Company officials blamed that on the unforeseen costs of refurbishing the timber and cement of the old mine shaft, which had been underwater for 40 years.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is also investigating what happened at Totten Mine in late September.

It says it can't comment at this time, but does note that inspectors have issued 10 orders against Vale for health and safety violations.