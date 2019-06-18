Two years after a dam collapse in Brazil that killed more than 250 people, Vale has said it has continued to upgrade its tailings dam infrastructure in Greater Sudbury.

In the last 15 years, the mining company has upgraded five dams in the Copper Cliff region which were built using what the industry calls the upstream method. That is when the tailings materials themselves -- which are the rock waste byproduct of mine milling operations -- are used to build a dam.

"Sudbury has 11 dams that were built using that construction methodology," said Greg Puro, the geotechnical manager of dams for Vale Base Metals.

The upstream method is an older construction technique, but Puro said it is still widely used in mining jurisdictions around the world. The five upgraded dams were reinforced to withstand the maximum credible earthquake possible in Greater Sudbury.

Puro said the remaining six dams are expected to be upgraded in the next six or seven years.

An aerial view after a dam collapsed near Brumadinho, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. More than 250 people died in the aftermath of the collapse. (Bruno Correia/Nitro via Associated Press)

In a 2019 report following the fatal Brumadinho dam disaster in Brazil, Vale released a review of its tailings dam infrastructure around the world. That report listed eight dams in Copper Cliff that had an "extreme" hazard designation if they were to collapse.

Of those eight dams, four were built with the upstream method.

Puro said the company's more than 40 dams in the Sudbury basin are inspected every day.

"On a daily basis, we undergo vigorous visual inspections by operational personnel four times per day or twice per 12-hour shift," he said.

"And the purpose of their inspections are to ensure that there are no anomalous conditions, no pipeline breaks, our operational pond levels are normal and all of those sorts of activities. They receive training in terms of what to watch for in terms of emerging geotechnical conditions."

In addition to the visual inspections, Puro said engineering personnel inspect the dams twice per week, and an external engineer inspects the infrastructure on an annual basis.

Ministry oversight

In an email to the CBC, Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development and Mines said it is responsible for tailings dam safety inspections through its Engineering Services Unit (ESU).

"The ESU undertakes engineering reviews of construction projects for offline tailings structures such as dams (structures not impounding part of a lake, river or stream) at operating mines," the email said. "It also conducts site assessments and risk evaluations of abandoned mine tailings dams across the province, to help prioritize repairs at these sites."

In Ontario, all mining companies are required to have a closure plan for their operations.

If Vale's mining operations in the Sudbury basin were to end one day, the company would be required to inspect and maintain its tailings dams "in perpetuity", Puro said.

And if a disaster were to occur, Puro said it would be Vale's responsibility to foot the bill.

"Our energy and focus is put on ensuring that no such tragedy or incident occurs," he said. "But God forbid, if that should happen, Vale would be responsible for any reparations and cleanup, repairs and efforts."

Vale's tailings ponds cover large areas of Greater Sudbury. The company says it has more than 40 dams to contain the tailings. (Google Maps)

Mining analyst concerned

Joan Kuyek, an independent mining analyst who has collaborated with MiningWatch Canada, said a worst case scenario in Greater Sudbury is always on her mind.

"Personally I'm very concerned and I think everybody there should be," she said. "You know, there are so many hidden costs for mining that we never talk about."

Kuyek said dams made of tailings materials are prone to leaks.

"They can collapse, and they are usually built up incrementally over time as more and more tailings have been added to the facility," she said. "And so the biggest danger is catastrophic collapse."

Kuyek said a catastrophic collapse of some dams in the Sudbury basin could "wipe out" parts of the city downstream from the tailings facilities.

"I do know that they have been trying very hard to buttress those dams to improve the situation," Kuyek said. "The extent to which they can do that and the extent to which that can be maintained over centuries is a whole other question."