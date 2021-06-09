The strike by 2,400 mine, mill and smelter workers at Vale in Sudbury has now stretched past the one week mark.

Neither side is saying much, other than that they are still talking to each other.

Those negotiations resumed immediately after the members of United Steelworkers Local 6500 voted down a proposed contract which would have seen any new workers stripped of health benefits once they retire.

Brock University labour studies professor Larry Savage says this kind of "two-tier" contract—with different pension, benefit and salary systems based on an employee's start date— is becoming common in Canadian industrial workplaces.

"Two-tier contracts are really a recipe for resentment and disunity within the union," he says.

"The union overtime will ultimately be put in a position of having to defend that unfairness to unhappy members, typically the newer employees."

Savage says private companies are always looking for ways to increase profits and union negotiating teams are often made up of older workers, who won't be personally affected by weakening the pension and benefits for members who have yet to be hired.

The contract voted down by Vale workers would have seen any new hires not receive health benefits once they reach retirement. (Erik White/CBC )

"Even though the inequality is the product of the employer and the employer's demand, many workers will blame the union for accepting it," he says.

Savage says he isn't surprised to see what's happening at Vale, considering that the year-long strike in 2009-10 ended with the union giving in on some of its original demands.

"When unions accept the logic of a major concession like a two-tier wage, benefit or pension scheme, they're really only emboldening the employer to demand even greater concessions in the next round," he says.

"They've now softened up the target and they will continue to come back demanding concessions."