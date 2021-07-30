Members of USW 6500 decide on Tuesday whether to accept Vale's latest contract offer.

The union says more information about the offer will be posted on its website Tuesday morning and workers will vote later in the day.

The 2,500 mine, mill and smelter workers in Sudbury, Ont., have been on the picket lines for two months.

This is the company's first labour dispute since the year-long strike by United Steelworkers Local 6500, which ended in July 2010.

"It's not too bad actually. We're a resilient bunch," says Steve Rayner, who works underground at Creighton Mine.

"Tough times in the past, you're skin's a little more scaly this time around, right?"

The 21-year veteran miner says he thinks the Sudbury community has been more behind the striking workers this time than during the bitter year-long walkout a decade ago.

"It wasn't the same, Vale was new, they were dipping their toes in the water," Rayner says.

"I think the community looked at us and said 'Oh, you're asking for a lot.' I think it's the other way around this time."

The last time United Steelworkers Local 6500 went out on strike in 2009, they walked a picket line for entire a year before a new collective agreement was signed. (Reuters)

He and other Steelworkers say this time they are "striking for future generations" with the proposed cuts to the retirement health benefits of new hires inspiring many union members to vote down the company's contract offers.

Rayner has found work during the strike as a taxi driver, but says several co-workers have taken "big money" mining jobs in northwestern Ontario and B.C.

"Vale might lose a big chunk of employees. They got to start thinking about retaining their people. Experience is worth money," he says.

This is the fourth time Clarabelle Mill worker Mike Robert has been on strike since he started at Vale. (Erik White/CBC )

This is the fourth time Mike Robert has walked a picket line since starting to work for Vale and he knows to save some money in case he goes out on the strike.

But he says he knows of some co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet with only the strike pay provided by the union.

"We've heard some stories and there's definitely some people hurting already, starting to feel the pinch. People weren't anticipating it and weren't prepared for it," says Robert.

The Clarabelle Mill worker says he is a year and change away from retirement and is looking forward to it.

"I've had enough of this. Like you don't want to be in this position every five years. Things that people fought for over the decades for us and now we're fighting for other people, but you don't want to have that fight every five years." Robert says. "It's ridiculous."

Members will vote on the latest contract offer Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.