USW Local 6500 and Vale agree to 1-year deal during 'extraordinary circumstances'
62.8 per cent of union members voted in favour of the package
Support was far from unanimous, but United Steelworkers Local 6500 says it is pleased members voted to accept a new one year collective agreement with Vale in Sudbury.
In a news release, the union said it was ratified with 62.8 per cent support.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Vale and Local 6500 agreed to a one year renewal so that attention is focused on the health and safety of members and their families during these extraordinary circumstances," the release stated.
In a separate news release from Vale, spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said that COVID-19 has had a devastating and unprecedented impact on the economy, the mining industry and the business.
"The one year renewal...provides Vale and our employees with a solid foundation to address the challenges facing the business," the statement read.
"Together we will continue to monitor and address the pandemic's short, medium, and long-term impacts on our operations."
Union members voted electronically after being mailed a package containing the details of the tentative agreement.
The union says it looks forward to "meaningful negotiations in 2021."
Comments
