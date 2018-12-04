Vale and Glencore announced today that they've entered a partnership to begin a feasibility study to explore Nickel Rim South.

The two major mining companies in Sudbury are working together to study whether using the existing shaft and infrastructure at the site is economically and technically feasible at a depth accessible from the existing workings of Glencore's Nickel Rim South Mine.

In a news release the two companies made the announcement.

Ricus Grimbeek is the chief operating officer for Canada, the U.K. and Asian refineries with Vale. (Supplied/Vale)

It states that it also includes Vale's Victor property and a shared deposit which is near the boundary between each company's properties.

"A joint approach could allow for resources to be unlocked that would likely not otherwise be productive," said Ricus Grimbeek, Chief Operating Officer, Vale's North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries.

According to the release, the study could lead to more natural resources being found and as a result, further job creation. At this time Glencore says Nickel Rim South is expected to reach the end of its mine life by 2022.