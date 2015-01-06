Some in Sudbury's mining industry are working from home after attending a conference where someone is believed to have contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts confirmed a man in his 50s from Sudbury has tested positive for the virus. He attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference (PDAC) the week before.

Held annually in Toronto, the PDAC conference attracts thousands of mining delegates from around the world.

"Vale had a contingent of employees attend PDAC as we do every year given its importance to the mining industry," said Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti.

"Vale has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its employee base. We are encouraging all employees to heed the advice coming from the public health authorities. As an added precaution, employees that attended PDAC are being advised to work from home until after the March break to satisfy the anticipated incubation period."

Pagnutti says the affected employees "were primarily in service and support functions, not production" and are able to work from home. She was unable to provide an exact number of how many employees are affected.

Glencore also says a "small number" of its Sudbury employees who attended the conference are working from home, but also declined to give specific figures.

CBC Sudbury obtained an internal statement Vale distributed to all employees in its North Atlantic operations.

It recommends all non-essential business travel outside the country be postponed indefinitely, and "that even domestic business travel be deferred if it is deemed non-essential."

The memo recommends Vale employees who are returning from international travel contact their local health department by phone before going back to work.

It also states while the risk remains low, the company is taking necessary precautions to protect employees.

"Our base metals team is setting up a project management office to coordinate activities and pandemic coordinators have been assigned at each site to develop site-specific plans if necessary."

"This is a very fluid situation and we appreciate that employees are concerned," the memo states.

"We will continue to be in close contact with the medical professionals we have retained to guide our actions to keep you informed."