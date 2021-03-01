Vale and DMC Mining Services charged after Sudbury worker is critically injured

A Sudbury mining giant and one of its contractors have been charged after a worker was critically injured two and a half years ago.

On August 7, 2019 an employee of DMC Mining Services was hit by loose rock in Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine.

In January 2021, the Ministry of Labour charged the two companies and two individuals with provincial offences, the specifics of which were not made available.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance in April.