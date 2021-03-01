Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Vale and DMC Mining Services charged after Sudbury worker is critically injured

A Sudbury mining giant and one of its contractors have been charged after a worker was critically injured two and a half years ago.

Injury happened in August 2019, but charges not laid until January 2021

Erik White · CBC News ·
Vale and DMC Mining Services have been charged following a critical injury of a worker at the Copper Cliff South mine in 2019. (Erik White/CBC)

On August 7, 2019 an employee of DMC Mining Services was hit by loose rock in Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine.

In January 2021, the Ministry of Labour charged the two companies and two individuals with provincial offences, the specifics of which were not made available. 

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance in April. 

 

 

 

 

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

