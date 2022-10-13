Vale completes first phase of its $945M mine expansion in Sudbury, Ont.

Vale Canada has opened the first phase of its $945 million Copper Cliff Complex South Mine project in Sudbury, Ont.

The project's first phase is expected to nearly double ore production at the Copper Cliff Mine. It will add around 10,000 tonnes of nickel production and 13,000 tonnes of copper per year.

"Feasibility studies are currently underway for future development phases of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex, with potential to deliver sustainable and responsibly sourced minerals essential for a low carbon economy well into the future," the company said in a press release.

To expand the mine, Vale said 270 people helped move more than 544,000 tonnes of rock to build 12 kilometres of underground tunnels. The new tunnels connect the mine's south and north shafts.

Vale said it started the project in 2017.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger, centre, was among the dignitaries invited to the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine on Thursday. (Aya Dufour/Radio-Canada)

"The first phase of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex South project enhances our supply of low-carbon nickel and other critical minerals and adds to the long-term sustainability of our Sudbury operations," said Deshnee Naidoo, executive vice-president of Vale's base metals business, in a press release.

Politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Mines George Pirie, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe, Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger were donned in coveralls and personal protective equipment for the grand opening at the mine site.

"This mine will create hundreds of new jobs for our skilled workers and be a major boost for the economy of the region," Ford said in a press release.

"We are thrilled that Vale is deepening its commitment to Ontario and can assure them there is not better place for investment than right here in Sudbury."

Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation Chief Angus Toulouse said his tour of the mine on Thursday was his second experience going underground.

"It's a new experience looking at the kind of activity that happens underground and really, what I'm learning is safety is primary and anything that's done here is really mechanized," he said.

Toulouse said Sagamok Anishnawbek signed an impact and benefits agreement with Vale, related to the company's Totten Mine in Worthington, Ont., around 40 kilometres west of its Copper Cliff complex in Greater Sudbury.

"What brought it about was that we were impacted environmentally from the mining activity," he said.

"So we began discussions with Vale in terms of talking about that impact, talking about the closure plan, talking about ensuring that the environment is protected as development goes on."

He added his community supports the economic activity that comes from mining, and has benefited from some site servicing work for Vale.