Val Rita-Harty, Ont., evacuation centre wants to double its capacity ahead of spring flooding

An evacuation centre in Val Rita-Harty, located west of Kapuskasing, is expanding its operations ahead of anticipated seasonal flooding along the James Bay Coast.

Kashechewan First Nation is evacuated every spring ahead of flood waters, which also affect other Cree communities in the area.

Last year, the municipality approached the owners of a vacant former hotel in the community. The owners agreed to form a partnership and established Five Star Evacuation and Training Centre.

Now, the centre plans to expand its capacity ahead of annual spring flooding along the James Bay Coast. Jimmy Côté is the chief administrative officer with the municipality.

"This was really important to council because when we established the new strategic plan in early 2022, reconciliation was one of the main pillars in the strategic plan of the municipality. So it was really important to us to find a way to step up and to become a host community," Côté said.

Currently, the centre can accommodate about 60 people comfortably, Côté said. With the expansion the facility expects to double its capacity by March.

Côté added that the centre has outfitted the grounds with an outdoor space, meeting rooms, TV rooms, and provided access to other ammenities like laundry machines.

Two children warm a marshmallow by a fire in a teepee at the Five Star Evacuation Centre. Co-ordinators of the effort say it's important to provide evacuees with a familiar sense of home during their stay in Val Rita-Harty. (Submitted by Melanie Breton)

"We really wanted to make sure that we had all the amenities available," Côté said. "[Like] a teepee for them to be able to feel a bit like their own home. It was really important to us."

"They have full access to the community centre, which is owned by the municipality...[including] private kitchens, a full size gymnasium, and a facility so they can exercise."

At the end of their stay, Côté said he hopes evacuees return with a positive impression of Val Rita-Harty.

"For us it was a way to help out, to welcome the people of Kashechewan to our municipality," Côté said. "Most importantly it was ... to form some kind of partnership or friendship with the people that we welcomed to learn better and to help us move forward."

Melanie Breton, who is a co-ordinator with the centre says it's intended to provide a home away from home for people during challenging circumstances.

"What I received as feedback from the evacuees ... is they really enjoyed the small community activities that we were able to offer, such as going on on farms, getting tractor rides, being able to be with the horses and certain things like that," Breton said.

"The other factor I think that was very beneficial that was very positive was that they really liked the small town approach," she said. "We knew everybody by name within the facility and that's something I think that they appreciated."

Breton said the community was also able to co-ordinate emergency management training sessions for last spring's evacuees, to develop helpful skills for the future.

At the Five Star Evacuation Centre in Val Rita-Harty, coordinators try to make visitors feel at home. (Submitted by Melanie Breton)

In the past, similar training sessions were offered in other communities further north and south. This past summer, Val Rita-Harty's training sessions drew people from Hearst, Cochrane and Moosonee.

When evacuees return home, Breton said she's hoping they can say they've shared a positive experience with the community of Val Rita-Harty.

"I think it was a success for our first year," Breton said. "And should there be other times of disaster for them we hope that we can accommodate them to the best of our capabilities."