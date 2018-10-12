Skip to Main Content
Fire causes $75K in damage to Val Caron home

Fire causes $75K in damage to Val Caron home

A fire on Thursday afternoon caused $75,000 in damage to a home in Val Caron.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services says electrical fault the probable cause

CBC News ·
One person has been displaced by a fire at a single family home on Romeo Street in Val Caron.

A fire on Thursday afternoon caused $75,000 in damage to a home in Val Caron.

Firefighters were called to the single family dwelling on Romeo Street around 4:30 p.m.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services says the fire spread to the attic from the rear of the house, and was likely caused by an electrical fault.

The building sustained moderate fire damage and minor smoke damage.

No one was injured, but one person has been displaced.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services is reminding the public to be aware of electrical safety, and avoid overloading circuits with "octopus outlets" or extension cords.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us