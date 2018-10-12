Fire causes $75K in damage to Val Caron home

A fire on Thursday afternoon caused $75,000 in damage to a home in Val Caron.

Firefighters were called to the single family dwelling on Romeo Street around 4:30 p.m.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services says the fire spread to the attic from the rear of the house, and was likely caused by an electrical fault.

The building sustained moderate fire damage and minor smoke damage.

No one was injured, but one person has been displaced.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services is reminding the public to be aware of electrical safety, and avoid overloading circuits with "octopus outlets" or extension cords.