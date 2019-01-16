Sudbury police are looking for people who saw a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

Around 11:55 p.m., police were called about the crash south of the intersection of Municipal Road 80 and Valleyview Road in Val Caron.

Just before the crash, police say a silver two-door Audi was seen going southbound towards Lasalle Boulevard. The vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers had to be extricated from the vehicles and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old man driving the Audi remains in critical condition and the other driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

"In particular, we are seeking any witnesses that may have seen the silver Audi being operated in an erratic manner in the area prior to the collision," police stated in a release.