The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is holding vaccine clinics, after an increase in the number of cases of hepatitis A in the South River, Sundridge and Burk's Falls areas.

Usually, the district sees three cases every five years but since January there have been six, says Elizabeth Mete, the temporary manager of the Vaccine Preventable Diseases Program.

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. It is spread when people neglect to wash their hands after using the washroom or changing diapers and contaminating food, drinks or surfaces with feces.

"So essentially if an infected person was handling food or beverages, or touched a surface that you then touched, and you inadvertently touched your mouth or mucous membranes, that's how it's transmitted," says Mete.

Mete said the virus is also spread through sexual activity and shared drug equipment.

The health unit hasn't identified any links among the cases in the area.

Mete says hand hygiene is important and vaccination is the best way to prevent the infection.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will be holding two vaccine clinics, one in South River on Aug. 26 and one in Burk's Falls on Aug. 31.