The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Canada as early as Monday but regions such as Greater Sudbury remain in limbo as to when exactly it will be available to their most vulnerable citizens, and which ones will be first to get it.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger took part in a meeting Tuesday with other Ontario mayors, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Retired General Rick Hillier who is overseeing the province's COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

Bigger expects the list of the first 23 locations to get the vaccine to be released within days but doesn't know where Sudbury may or may not fall on that list.

"You know, they weren't providing details, so obviously there are some security concerns in around something as valuable as the vaccine for Covid-19," said Bigger. "However, you know, the key is that the first doses would be through Pfizer. And that particular vaccine needs to be stored at somewhere around minus 70 centigrade. And so it really can't be moved once it's delivered to a location."

He expects that location to be at Health Sciences North.

Bigger says that means people are going to have to be able to travel to the storage site because the vaccine can't be moved around.

Bigger says it appears that health care workers, and people who work in long-term care will get the vaccine before those who live in long-term care facilities.

He says the idea is that those who come into contact with residents at long-term care facilities will get protection first until a second vaccine by Moderna with less stringent travel restrictions can be approved.

This is something that General Hillier has confirmed already.

"There's another vaccine that we expect to have very soon also, the Moderna one, which is more mobile and will allow us to actually go directly to those homes, establish a special vaccination site and ensure that the residents can be vaccinated," said Hillier.

Hiller has said the province will receive enough doses of vaccine during the first three months of 2021 to inoculate 1.2 million people.

As for vaccination sites locally, Bigger says that plan is under development with Public Health and he can't confirm any details.

And he is issuing a plea for Sudburians to remain vigilant and do whatever it takes to prevent the spread of coronavirus even as relief from a vaccine looms on the horizon.

"It's really, really important for us to understand that there are vaccines that we do expect to be approved by Health Canada in the very near future. However, for everyone who is not vaccinated, you know, at this point, the vaccine alone is not going to stop the progression of Covid until, you know, a large number of people get vaccinated," said Bigger.