No clear link between vaccine, heart inflammation, Sudbury health unit says

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts, said the health unit is being extra careful informing the public about potential side effects from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Her comments come following a press release saying the health unit was monitoring cases of myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the lining around the heart, in other Ontario jurisdictions.

In PHSD's coverage area, Sutcliffe said there are two reports of cardiac injury, but there's no clear link between the injuries and COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"There's nothing yet definitive, and further information is pending on those," Sutcliffe said.

Up to June 19, there had been 26 cases in total of myocarditis and pericarditis reported in the province.

Sutcliffe said the goal is to keep people in the know.

"We want people to be aware and also health care providers to be aware so that if they're seeing somebody who might have chest pain following an immunization, or pressure in their chest, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat, that they're thinking about it so that it can be reported to us."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

Sutcliffe added she doesn't want those concerns about the potential side effects to overshadow the good news on the vaccine front.

One, that there is no causal link yet determined between the heart injuries and vaccines. Also, the rate of inflammation in the population is not greater than what would normally be expected.

The other is that the side effects are rarely severe.

"The cases that have occurred are typically very mild, treated with things like aspirin or Advil," Sutcliffe said. "So nonsteroidal antiinflammatory medications and people recover quickly."