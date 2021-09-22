Vaccine requirements lack enforcement, says Sudbury business owner

A Sudbury fitness studio owner expects a lot of businesses won't bother following new vaccination requirements that come into effect Wednesday.

While she said she plans to adhere to the new rules, Michelle Munro, the owner of Round Two Fitness, said she would not be surprised if some businesses were more lax about vaccination passports.

"So like a lot of the previous restrictions and requests of the government, there doesn't seem to be a strong emphasis on enforcement," Munro said.

"You know, there's been very little enforcement throughout the whole thing, or I don't I think we would have been in this situation right now and increasing in case counts."

On Wednesday, Ontario businesses like restaurants, gyms, nightclubs and casinos will need to ensure their customers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Any person in Ontario who wants to attend those establishments, indoors at least, will need to present the proof of vaccination they received from the province, along with a piece of photo identification.

Individuals who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions will be permitted entry with a doctor's note. Children who are 11 years of age and younger and unable to be vaccinated will also be exempted from the requirements.

The province said it plans to launch a new app by Oct. 22, that will make the process easier, by providing a secure QR code that establishments can scan to check a person's vaccination status.

"As the world continues its fight against the Delta variant, our government will never waver in our commitment to do what's necessary to keep people safe, protect our hospitals and minimize disruptions to businesses," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a press release. "Based on the latest evidence and best advice, COVID-19 vaccine certificates give us the best chance to slow the spread of this virus while helping us to avoid further lockdowns."

Health unit takes 'progressive approach'

Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury and Districts' health protection division, said any provincial offences officer, which includes municipal bylaw officers, health unit inspectors, police officers and Ministry of Labour inspectors, can enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Hawkins said the health unit has opted for a "progressive approach" where it works with businesses to educate them and help them meet the provincial requirements.

If the health unit or city receives a complaint that a business is not in compliance with the regulations, Burgess said they will first work with the business to help them adhere to the rules.

"The reason behind this is to help reduce the risk of COVID spread," he said. "Obviously with the Delta variant right now and the spread that's happening, that's very important."

Burgess said there have been a couple of cases where they have fined businesses in Greater Sudbury for not adhering to indoor masking or customer limit rules.

Michelle Munro owns Round Two Fitness in Sudbury. (Michelle Munro/Facebook)

Lack of guidance from government

As a small business owner, Munro said she has not received much guidance from the province on how to enforce the new rules. She knows she will need to check her clients' vaccination status at the door, but said she has not seen many details on the requirements for businesses.

"So far I have not been told by anybody if I need to just keep a checklist for that or if I need to keep an actual physical copy," Munro said. "What would happen if somebody walked into my gym and I had to prove something? Is the onus on me, or is the onus on my client? There doesn't seem to be any information about that or how to go about doing this on a daily basis."

For Ryan Ivy, the owner of Lou Dawg's Southern BBQ in North Bay, the new requirements are another task for his servers to take on.

"So it's just going to be an extra step of the process," he said. "And unfortunately, it's probably going to slow down service as well. But the fact of the matter is that I can't I can't increase my labour anymore."

Ivy said it was "hypocritical" of the provincial government to impose the new vaccination rules on businesses like his, but not on others, like grocery stores. He questioned what makes some businesses essential, while others are not.

"I would say that the 20 to 25 jobs that I provide, my employees are essential to them," Ivy said. "You know, it's a slippery slope because in today's day and age a lot of people don't prepare food for themselves or don't have adequate tools to be able to as well."

John Hillier co-owns The Basement Fitness in Greater Sudbury. He said vaccine passports will make his members feel safer. (Supplied by John Hillier)

Vaccine requirements make clients feel safe

John Hillier, co-owner of The Basement Fitness gym in Sudbury, said that while he is sympathetic to people who have not been able to get vaccinated yet, he said he welcomes the new rules.

"It should be good," he said. "Unfortunately, we'll probably lose a couple of members. But I also think we'll get a lot of members back because they'll feel more confident coming into the gym, knowing that everybody in here is vaccinated."

Hillier said he and his business partners have already started to check their clients' vaccination status, in an effort to get ahead of the new regulations.

"They're really understanding," he said about his clients. "We're really blessed. Like, I've always bragged that we have the best members."