Health units in northeastern Ontario have reported an uptick in vaccinations since the province announced its new vaccine passport requirements for certain businesses, like restaurants and gyms.

On Sept. 22 the province required people ages 12 and up be fully vaccinated to attend settings like restaurants, bars, indoor fitness and recreational facilities, sporting events and casinos.

Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, said there was a 20 per cent increase in vaccine uptake between Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 in the district.

"We do know anecdotally that asking people at vaccine clinics why they're there, quite a number of them have said it's because of the vaccine certification," he said.

On Sept. 27 the health unit reported that 84 per cent of residents ages 12 and over had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 77 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe,Public Health Sudbury and Districts' medical officer of health, said she has seen a similar increase in vaccination rates since the province announced its certification requirements.

"We've also seen an increase in the vaccine uptake as a consequence of this when it was first announced," Sutcliffe said. "So more first doses that people are coming forward to get immunized. I think it's having the impact that was intended."

Dr. Lianne Catton,Porcupine Health Unit's medical officer of health, said she has also seen an uptick in vaccinations in her region.

"Even though our numbers are holding our own and our vaccine rates are increasing, we just cannot be complacent at this point," Catton said.

Dr. Lianne Catton, Medical Officer of Health, Porcupine Health Unit (Porcupine Health Unit/Facebook)

Progressive approach to enforcement

All three medical officers of health said the majority of businesses in their districts have followed and enforced the vaccine certificate rules.

Sutcliffe said Public Health Sudbury and Districts has taken a progressive approach to enforce the new rules. That means a focus on education, before resorting to fines.

"What we want to do is make sure that people are aware that they have the tools that they need so that they can comply," Sutcliffe said. "But if we are having repeat stories of people not complying, of businesses not requiring the vaccine proof and the identity for the legislation, then we will progress to fining."

Businesses can face initial fines of $1,000 under the Reopening Ontario Act if they do not comply with the vaccine certification requirements.

Maximum penalties based on a prosecution under the Provincial Offences Act include fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for an individual; up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail for an individual who is a director or officer of a corporation; and up to $10 million for a corporation.

Chirico said the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has taken a similar approach with progressive enforcement.

"Nobody wants to fine any businesses because they've had a tough time throughout the entire pandemic," he said. "But the ones that are openly defiant, we will progress very quickly to fining them. But the vast majority of businesses are excellent. They want to comply and they want to get behind this as well."