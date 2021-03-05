Public Health Sudbury & Districts says it has set up a pre-registration vaccine program for people who are 80 years of age and older and individuals receiving chronic home care. Because of limited supplies, it will be using a lottery system to determine who receives the first doses.

The online registration is the first step for people who would like to receive the vaccine.

After registering, people will be contacted directly to book an appointment for an upcoming vaccine clinic, the health unit said.

Individuals in these groups who pre-register by Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8 p.m., will be entered into a lottery for the upcoming scheduled clinics in Sudbury.

The vaccine clinics are expected to run in Greater Sudbury beginning on March 11 and 12, 2021.

Additional clinics are also being planned and details will be shared once available.

The health unit added that due to high demand and limited supply, pre-registering does not mean you will get an appointment immediately.

You can pre-register online by clicking this link. or by phoning 1.800.708.2505 beginning Saturday morning.