Healthcare workers harassed at vaccine clinics, say Timmins police

Timmins Police said they've received a number of complaints from the Porcupine Health Unit that some staff and volunteers at vaccination clinics are being harassed.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie said police saw more incidents of harassment after the province created vaccination requirements for people to attend businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms.

"This apparently has given rise to a number of people who were, I suppose, initially reluctant or refused to be vaccinated," Depatie said. "Now they feel compelled to do so in order to enjoy certain retail aspects of our community. So with that, when they attend the vaccine clinics, they also bring their point of view with them."

Depatie added the Timmins Police Service respects individuals' charter-protected rights to self-expression, but they should do so in a way that does not threaten others.

In one case, he said a person who received their vaccination threatened staff that they would come looking for the person who vaccinated them if they experienced any negative side effects.

"This is completely inappropriate," Depatie said. "It gives rise to the element of feeling unsafe, and obviously this person attended the vaccine [clinic] voluntarily to receive the vaccine."

He said there have been other incidents where people receiving their vaccines tried to record health unit staff with their cell phones, and got into heated arguments when told that was not appropriate.

Depatie said police have not yet had to respond to an incident, but they have released a public advisory to encourage people to remain civil when they engage with staff administering the vaccine.