The City of Greater Sudbury says it's running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for homeless people and people who use emergency shelters.

The clinic runs on Sunday March 14, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the city said people will be served on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary.

People are also encouraged to bring their Health Card if they have one, but it is not required to receive the vaccination.