City of Greater Sudbury offering vaccine clinic to homeless population
The City of Greater Sudbury says it’s running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for homeless people and people who use emergency shelters.
Homeless population one of sectors most vulnerable to COVID-19
The City of Greater Sudbury says it's running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for homeless people and people who use emergency shelters.
The clinic runs on Sunday March 14, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena.
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the city said people will be served on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary.
People are also encouraged to bring their Health Card if they have one, but it is not required to receive the vaccination.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.