Sudbury employers should have vaccination policies, says health unit

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is strongly recommending employers in the region implement COVID-19 vaccination policies to protect their employees.

To help workplaces with that effort, the health unit is distributing its Workplace Vaccine Policy Toolkit on its website . The toolkit includes a policy template and educational materials such as videos, posters, and fact sheets.

"We owe an immense debt of gratitude to all of the workplaces who have dedicated themselves to following individual protective and public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their workplace and our communities," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the health unit's Medical Officer of Health, in a news release. "We are aiming high so we can stay low. More than 90 per cent of eligible individuals need to be vaccinated so we can keep COVID-19 cases low."

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 82 per cent of eligible residents in Greater Sudbury and districts, ages 12 and over, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent are fully immunized.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury and District)

As of Aug. 39 there were 41 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Natalie Philippe, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, told CBC the health unit's vaccine policy toolkit can help educate workers who are hesitant about vaccines.

She said the health unit's own vaccination policy can serve as an example to other employers.

Health unit employees are asked to provide proof of vaccination. If they are not vaccinated they need a valid medical reason, or exemption.

"And if an individual does not want to partake in receiving the vaccine, we ask them to participate in learning modules or learning opportunities," Phillppe said.

She added such policies will be more important as we enter the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"With the delta variant being predominant in our communities, it would be really beneficial and helpful for businesses to really seek and embrace that opportunity to have a vaccination policy in support of our efforts," she said.