Public sector unions across northeastern Ontario say they're frustrated by the lack of details in government plans for vaccine mandates.

Both the federal and provincial governments have said they will require employees to be double vaccinated against COVID-19 before punching in this fall.

But how exactly that will work and what happens to those who refuse or those with a religious or medical exemption remains unclear.

The union for the some 2,000 people who work at the tax data centre in Sudbury are urging the federal government to consult with organized labour before finalizing a vaccination policy. (Erik White/CBC )

"They need to let us know what the plans are," says Cosimo Crupi, the regional vice-president for the Union of Taxation Employees, representing some 2,000 federal workers at the tax data centre in Sudbury.

He says since the federal government's announcement they have gotten an earful from their members.

"We've heard a lot. Members liking the idea of agreeing with the government's position to members who don't want to vaccinate in general," says Crupi.

"There's always going to be a divide. Not every member of ours is going to be on the same path."

It's a similar situation for the 250 postal workers in the Sudbury area.

"We do want to make sure that our co-workers and our community is protected, but at the same time that the rights of our co-workers are protected too," says Phil Marsh, local president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

"There's no simple yes or no to this."

Marsh is urging the federal government to hold "meaningful consultations" with all of its unions before making any final decisions.

The union for Canada Post workers in Sudbury says they want a vaccination policy that protects public health, but also the human rights of its members. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Rob Hammond, the union president for the 450 English public elementary teachers in North Bay and Nipissing, is also hungry for details.

"I don't know whether a mandate is the best way to go," says the president of the Near North branch of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

He is frustrated that the Ontario government doesn't have a finalized policy with the first day of school just over two weeks away.

"It's sort of been their modus operandi to leave things to the last minute and then turn it over to local school boards and health units and we'll be left scrambling," says Hammond.

Neil Shyminsky, the union president for some 200 professors at Cambrian College, is also hoping to get more details about the vaccination mandate before classes begin.

He says the college has said there will be rapid testing for those who aren't vaccinated, but the details are still murky.

Neil Shyminsky, the union president for professors at Cambrian College, expects the debate about requiring workers to be vaccinated will be settled by the courts. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"I'm no more nervous than I have been for the last year and a half," says Shyminsky.

"Especially since the landscape seems to keep changing all the time."

The president of OPSEU Local 655 says a survey of his members shows most have received both COVID shots, but there are a few who don't want to be vaccinated at all.

"I would suspect that whether it's at our school or another that this the sort of thing that ends up being argued over by lawyers, eventually, somewhere," says Shyminsky.

