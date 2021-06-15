More than 2,500 striking mine, mill and smelter workers in Sudbury have rejected Vale's latest offer.

On Monday, the members of United Steelworkers Local 6500 reviewed and voted down the company's second offer. The workers have been on the picket lines after rejecting the company's first offer on May 31.

The union says during the second vote, 87 per cent voted against the proposed contract.

"Vale's employees have said emphatically that they want this employers to stop attacking their benefits, to stop eroding the standard of living for the next generation, to stop taking more and more away from our families and our community, especially during good times," USW Local 6500 president Nick Larochelle said in a statement.

"This message from our members is clear: 'Back off the concessions, get back to the table and negotiate a deal that puts people before profits — then the profits will flow.'"

In a statement, the company said it is "disappointed" that the "improved offer for settlement was turned down."

"Our offer was genuine and a sincere attempt to address the issues brought forth by the union's bargaining committee in the most recent round of discussions. Clearly, we remain apart on important issues."

The union and company bargaining teams came to an agreement on the first contract, but it was rejected by 70 per cent of workers in a vote on May 31. Union leadership recommended against accepting the second offer.

The union says the company is doing well financially, noting it paid its shareholders $3.88 billion US in dividends in the first three months of 2021.

"The terms of Vale's concessionary offer were unacceptable given the wealth our members are generating for the company and the bright prospects for the future," Larochelle said in a statement.

The company says its Ontario operations "are in the midst of a turnaround effort designed to to position the business to attract investment in new sources as existing mines approach the end of their productive life."

"Operations in Sudbury remain idle as the labour dispute continues."