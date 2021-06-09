A strike that has been ongoing for two months in Sudbury is now over after a new collective agreement was ratified Tuesday night.

The new five-year collective agreement ends the labour disruption that started June 1, 2021.

Vale says USW Local 6500 members voted 85 per cent in favour of the new deal, which takes effect immediately.

"The past two months have been challenging for everyone," Dino Otranto, chief operating officer of North Atlantic Operations said.

"We are pleased that the company and the union were able to find common ground and a path forward. We look forward to welcoming everyone back."

The company says employees will return to work the week of Aug. 9, with production ramping up in the weeks ahead.

'Divisive issue' addressed in contract, professor says

The union voted down previous offers, saying previous deals denied benefits to new hires. This new offer includes provision of post-retirement health benefits to new recruits.

Brock University labour studies professor Larry Savage says it appears the union made progress on that issue, but adds that could benefit the company as well.

"When a company has better pay and benefit provisions, it's a better position to recruit workers," he said.

"I don't know if that was Vale's primary concern here. I think Vale's primary concern was the bottom line and increasing profit."

Savage says he understands why that issue was a sticking point.

"The tiering of any kind of employment benefit, whether it is a wage or benefit or a pension, is a very divisive issue in the workplace," he said.

"[It] seems to really bring forward feelings of resentment and disunity because you'll have two people doing the exact same job but were hired at different points. And one worker will have access to the full benefit entitlement and the other won't. That, I think, really breeds this sense that there's some unfairness in the workplace."

Working to thrive for 'generations to come'

Otranto says with employees returning to work, the focus is now to put the company in a position "to thrive today and for generations to come."

"We have many opportunities ahead of us, with the growing electric vehicle market," he said.

"The nickel, copper and cobalt we produce are critical metals to achieving a low carbon future. What we produce, and how we produce it, matters and our collective success going forward will require collaboration to make this business successful for all of us."

Members of USW Local 6500 will hold media availability later on Wednesday. In a statement on its website on Tuesday, the bargaining committee unanimously recommended workers ratify the new agreement.