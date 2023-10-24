North Bay police charge man for pretending to be a Uride driver

North Bay police have charged a 29-year-old man who was falsely posing as a driver with the Uride rideshare service.

The man was charged with one count of operation of a PTC vehicle when not authorized by a licensed private transportation company. The charge carries a $615 fine.

North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley told CBC News the man was using Uride decals on his Honda CR-V and offered people rides, promising they could save money by paying him in cash.

"But in reality the driver isn't even on the app, so they haven't passed any of the safety regulations," Woolley said, before police charged the man.

Cody Ruberto is the founder and CEO of Uride. (Submitted by Cody Ruberto)

Uride CEO and founder Cody Ruberto said he was surprised when he heard someone was impersonating the company's drivers.

"It took us by shock and we just wanted to put the word out with North Bay police that, 'Hey, if someone approaches you and says that there are you guys, unless you booked through our app and you've confirmed the driver, it is not a Uride,'" he said.

In northern Ontario, Uride offers its rideshare service in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay.

Like similar apps, drivers have to be registered and clients can follow the driver before they pick them up.

Ruberto said it's always a good idea for people using the app to double check the driver picking them up has the same vehicle and licence plate number, as described in the app.

"If anyone ever is approached by a stranger on the side of the road for a ride, pretending to be a taxi or Uride, please contact the police and you know, stay safe."