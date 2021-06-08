Public Health Sudbury and Districts is preparing to submit an application for an Urgent Public Health Needs supervised consumption site (UPHNS).

The temporary, legal site allows people to use drugs and receive medical attention, if needed.

But an urgent needs site doesn't come with federal or provincial funding. As a result, Sudbury city council voted last week in favour of providing operational funding.

"The funding piece was the last big part," said public health nurse Katy Peacock, adding that with that in place, the health unit can now submit the application to Health Canada.

The difference between this type of site and a permanent supervised consumption site is the UPHNS is short term and quicker to set up.

"It allows us to kind of get the ball rolling faster while we continue working on a more permanent and long-term solution."

Most of the legwork is completed for this application, with some additional measures to wrap up.

They include "tiny little parts like finishing letters of support and other stuff to make sure the application is as full and secure as possible," Peacock said.

She expects the application to be submitted within the next few weeks. It could then take up to six months for Health Canada to review it and make a decision.

It is possible the temporary site, which would be located off Energy Court downtown, could end up becoming a permanent location.

Until the temporary site is completed, the health unit is working with Reseau Access Network and the Sudbury Temporary Overdose Prevention Society (STOPS) to set up a temporarily, sanctioned supervised consumption service in the downtown core.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big effect on the number of overdoses and opioid-related deaths in the region.

"[COVID-19] disrupted a lot of services and disrupted a lot of connections that individuals who may be using substances had previously," Peacock said, adding that a response to the drug situation has always been urgent.

"But it's become much more urgent over the last year and a half."

Work also continues on the project to apply for a permanent site and the government funding that could come with it.

Peacock said that once that permanent site is set up and operational, they'll have to determine if it's working for everyone or if there are further logistical issues that will need to be addressed.

"But in the meantime, regardless, we are going to keep exploring other sites and other options just to see if there's anything that might suit the community and the population we're looking for a little better."