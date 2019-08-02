The Municipality of West Nipissing expects the water situation in Verner to be rectified over the weekend, but it is looking at possible long term solutions to the recurring problem.

The small town east of Sudbury gets its water supply from the Veuve River. When the water temperature is warmer and water levels are low the small river experiences higher levels of manganese, a naturally occurring mineral.

Excess manganese turns water brown, and it has a bad taste and smell.

"It's safe, it's just very unpleasant," says Jay Barbeau, CAO for the Municipality of West Nipissing.

"It isn't a health hazard, but it's an obvious esthetic problem and so we're treating it very seriously."

The municipality is providing bottled water to the roughly 1,500 residents of Verner.

The residents in the small community of Verner, east of Sudbury, are dealing with higher levels of manganese in their water, which is taken from the nearby Veuve River. (supplied by Carole Cousineau)

Barbeau says they're treating the town's water supply with chemicals to minimize the discolouration.

"There is some improvement today. We made some increases yesterday, and we're hopeful that this problem will resolve itself."

"The issue that we have, as a provider, is that we're kind of at the mercy of mother nature," he said.

"We play catchup to what the river offers, so we're always trying to regulate and guess the appropriate level of chemical treatment given what the water has provided," Barbeau added.

It takes about two days for any chemical adjustment that the municipality might make to affect the water system completely

Barbeau says high levels of manganese in water will resolve naturally, when water temperatures cool and there's a bit more precipitation.

Municipality looking into permanent solution

There is a special meeting for West Nipissing municipal council on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to discuss permanent solutions to the water problem in Verner.

Barbeau says the municipality is looking at the feasibility and cost of eliminating the Veuve River as a water source for Verner. Instead they would bring water from the main water distribution system in Sturgeon Falls and Cache Bay.

"We believe that's probably the best long-term solution for the community of Verner, and it would assure a stable amount of water, a stable supply of water"