Up Here Festival announces 4 new Sudbury murals
Downtown festival features 3 days of art and music
Downtown Sudbury will be getting a few more splashes of colour in the coming weeks.
Up Here, Sudbury's urban art and music festival, has announced the four artists who will be painting murals on local buildings for the event's fifth anniversary.
Guest curator KWEST was enlisted by festival organizers to attract RISK and TRAV MSK, two California-based street artists who will join local artists Laura Peturson and Matti Lehtela.
The location of each mural will be announced later in July, festival organizers said.
The festival also announced it was teaming up with Sudbury Hydro for the third year of its Power Up Project. The utility company will provide electrical utility boxes as canvasses for six local artists, including Brent Hardisty (Niiwin Binesi), Lümen Moratz, Brandon James McBain, Nic Derro, Chantal Abdel-Nour and Ivy Ireland.
The festival will also feature three days of concerts, including Snotty Nose Rez Kids, ESG and Milk & Bone.
For the complete lineup, visit Up Here's website.
