Since 2013, more than 20 new murals have been painted on the side of buildings in downtown Sudbury.

It's part of Up Here, an urban art and musical festival that takes place each summer. Festival organizers have been able to attract artists from Sudbury, across Canada and around the world.

The annual event draws thousands of people to Sudbury. Organizers say more than 8,600 people attended the recent festival.

The 2018 festival is now over, but murals from this year and previous years continue to beautify downtown Sudbury. Below is an interactive map of where each of the murals are located.

Can't view on mobile? Tap here.