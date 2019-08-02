Sudbury is about to have more murals in its downtown area as Up Here is getting ready to take place.

The urban art and music festival takes place each August. So far, organizers have announced muralist RISK will paint an 80,000 square foot mural on the old St. Joseph's Hospital on Paris Street. When complete, it will be the largest mural in Canada.

On Friday, the three final mural locations were announced.

CBC Sudbury is sponsoring the mural to be painted by Matti Lehtelä.

"Finding inspiration and beauty in the world around him — from 90s pop culture to Touko Laaksonen, to the vast cosmos we call home — Matti pulls from these sources to create lush, technicolour, alternate realities," Up Here stated in a release.

Lehtelä's mural will be painted in the TD Parking lot on Massachusetts Lane — also the same building at CBC Sudbury.

TRAV MSK, a California-based graffiti and street-art artist, will be painting a mural on Old City Hall on 83 Cedar Street.

"Currently, his work reflects the shift in our society from the industrial to the digital era which can be observed in his pieces that mirror the whimsical signage of the '50s and '60s," Up Here said.

"TRAV collages photographs of vintage signs and handcrafted typography, then arranges them in various compositions that interact with geometric patterns."

Callander-based artist Laura Peturson will paint a mural on 159 Louis Street, facing Notre Dame Ave.

"Her work is narrative in nature and draws upon archetypes from children's literature," Up Here said.

"Her work captures an experience of childhood as it relates to place: place as geography, place within a family structure and the interiority that forms one's sense of identity."

Up Here will take place in Sudbury between Aug. 16 and 18.