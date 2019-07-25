The organizers of an annual urban art and music festival say they've organized to have the largest mural in Canada painted in Sudbury during the upcoming event.

According to Up Here, muralist RISK will paint an 80,000 square foot mural on the old St. Joseph's Hospital on Paris Street.

"His work is eye candy. RISK transforms space," Christian Pelletier, festival co-founder said.

"When people drive past it on Paris or see it from across the lake, it will look like a dream factory. It's going to tell the world that Sudbury is one of the coolest, most creative places to live."

According to Up Here, the mural will overlook Ramsey Lake and be "four times bigger than the current record holder."

"We are thrilled to collaborate on this exciting project for Sudbury," Angelo Butera, CEO and president of Panoramic Properties said.

"This will likely become the biggest piece of contemporary art in Canada."

Other artists who will paint murals during the festival include California-based TRAV MSK and local artists Laura Peturson and Matti Lehtela.

Up Here will take place in Sudbury between Aug. 16 and 18.