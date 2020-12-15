Unsanctioned drug consumption site reopens in downtown Sudbury

There is once again a place where people who use drugs can go to be monitored for signs of an overdose in Sudbury.

The unsanctioned drug consumption site is back after an absence of just under a year.

Volunteers with the Sudbury Temporary Overdose Prevention Society (STOP) re-opened in a trailer and tents on Shaugnessey Street across from the Sudbury Theatre Centre on Sunday. It's located near a memorial site marked with dozens of white crosses, each one representing an addictions-related death.

STOP operates only one day a week. Part of their harm reduction strategy is to provide clean supplies and make sure no one overdoses.

The site formerly operated just off Van Horne hill, but stopped after citing volunteer burn-out, among other things. An application for a sanctioned drug consumption is in the works. The search is underway for a suitable location.