Friday, September 25 is Franco Ontarian day, and many in northern Ontario will be marking the occasion – although celebrations will look different this year.

In a ceremony at 11:00 this morning, the Franco-Ontarian flag was raised at the University of Sudbury and broadcast live on Facebook.

The celebrations also mark a recent vote at Queen's Park, which designated the Sudbury-designed Franco-Ontario flag as an official provincial symbol.

Joanne Gervais, the executive director of L'ACFO du Grand Sudbury, said the celebrations are a positive way to celebrate the culture's accomplishments.

"I think it's a nice way for us...to take our place in the community and show our pride of being from Ontario, being French," Gervais said. "To celebrate our contributions, celebrate our history, and celebrate our culture."

Gervais is also the sister of Gaetan Gervais, one of the co-creators of the flag. It was first flown at the University of Sudbury in 1975.

"On that flag there is the fleur de trille, which is the provincial flower," Gervais said. "That's not because we didn't know what else to put on the flag, that's there because we are proud Ontarians, just like all other Ontarians."

"We just have a different heritage, and we're proud to proclaim that heritage and celebrate it. We're celebrating being part of Ontario," she said.

Now that the flag is an official provincial symbol, Gervais said she hopes seeing the flag raised alongside the provincial flag will help to popularize it and normalize it among all Ontarians.