An Indigenous education advisory group is expressing concern that the University of Sudbury may move towards being a Francophone-only university and move away from its mandate to offer the Indigenous Studies Program.

Members of the Laurentian University Native Education Council (LUNEC) say they're worried the university's financial crisis will see decades of work swept under the rug.

"Our Indigenous scholars, our Elders and our community leaders played an integral role in building the University of Sudbury's Indigenous Studies Program and as Indigenous people we need to protect, preserve and grow Indigenous education for future generations," said LUNEC member Roxanne Manitowabi.

The group is coming forward with its concerns after recent news that L'Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario, a group representing Franco-Ontarians, has thrown its support behind the University of Sudbury in its push to become a French-only school.

The University of Sudbury says the current financial crisis at Laurentian University has placed them, including its Indigenous Studies program, in "a very uncertain and fragile position."

"To respond to this unprecedented challenge, the University of Sudbury recently announced that its Board of Regents has decided to make its two charters available to its two long-standing communities — Francophone and Indigenous — to help provide education by and for these communities," a University of Sudbury statement read.

"The Francophone community's request to develop a fully Francophone university has been accepted by the Board of Regents, and we are currently in discussion with Indigenous communities regarding the use of the other charter."

The university says it has not made any decision to cut or close the Indigenous Studies program, and hasn't decided to leave or seek termination of the Laurentian federation.

"In these exceptional times of uncertainty, the University of Sudbury is pursuing all possible options with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and partners regarding the future of our Indigenous Studies program."

'Rich history'

Manitowabi says her group is speaking out because they want to ensure that they continue to have a seat at the decision-making table.

"We need to be part of that conversation. We need to have a voice there," she said.

"Given that there are 1,600 Indigenous students that go to Laurentian University and that we're in the Robinson Huron Treaty area, it's the right thing to do, to be respectful and to have those conversations."

She notes that during this upheaval at Laurentian University, there's an opportunity for growth.

"And we're being left out of that conversation when it comes to asking what Indigenous education looks like to us," Manitowabi said.

"But, of course, there's so many things moving around. They can't really tell us a lot at this time, because of the situation that they're in."

In a statement, LUNEC says its "calling on Laurentian to step up their game and honour their commitment to Indigenous education ... Influential Indigenous scholars and community members have laid a great foundation for this program but there is a lot of work to be done. Now it's time to grow the seeds that have been sown."

Manitowabi adds this commitment is good also for non-Indigenous students to learn the rich history about Indigenous people in the area.

"Laurentian is a place of higher learning. We need to protect and preserve all of that work and that history that has been done by the people before us," she said.

"Laurentian does have some really amazing faculties and nice spaces that we've created over the years. And that would be just really a shame if it wasn't there and students didn't have that option."

She also notes that Laurentian University has made a commitment as part of their strategic plan to honour and uphold the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.