The federal government is providing more than $1.9 million to the University of Sudbury to help it become a French-language institution.

"This two-year investment will give the institution a chance to take its first steps in fulfilling its mandate as an institution by and for the francophone community," said Minister of Official Languages Ginette Petitpas Taylor at a press conference in Sudbury, Ont.

The funding is part of a previously announced $121 million investment to support post-secondary minority-language education across Canada over a three-year period.

University of Sudbury President Serge Miville said the money will help the small university complete an organizational review that is necessary for all degree-granting institutions in Ontario.

"This is an apolitical, standard process under which the University of Sudbury will go through an evaluation of its capacities to deliver diplomas according to the very rigorous norms of the Ontario government," Miville said.

The University of Sudbury was previously a federated school of Laurentian University.

Because Laurentian became insolvent in February 2021, it ended its relationship with its federated schools – which also included Huntington University and Thorneloe University – to cut costs.

After its relationship with Laurentian ended, the University of Sudbury announced its intentions to become a standalone institution and switch its mandate to serving northern Ontario's francophone minority.

Petitpas Taylor said the federal government has made it a priority to promote Canada's official languages, and specifically in minority settings.

"I know we certainly can't take any of our rights for granted." she said.