The Northern Coalition for a French Language University (Coalition nord-ontarienne pour une université de langue française) says it's welcoming an announcement from the federal government to strengthen French language post-secondary education.

In a news release Wednesday, the group said $121.3 million will be made available over thee years to support university studies in Canada's Francophone minority communities.

"Thanks to its plan to be an institution by, for and with Francophones, the Université de Sudbury should be eligible for this funding," group spokesperson Denis Constantineau said in the statement.

Laurentian University severed its federation agreement with the University of Sudbury and the two other federated universities, Huntington and Thorneloe, in April during restructuring brought on by a financial crisis.

Since then, several groups have pushed to make the University of Sudbury a standalone school for Francophones. The federal money, Constantineau said, should be used to help make that dream a reality.

"As for Laurentian University, its decision to unilaterally abolish 28 French-language programs last spring shows that it no longer serves the Francophone community."

"Its actions should make it ineligible for this funding. It is time for the Université de Sudbury to take its place."

Constantineau added that the group is hoping for the province to follow the federal government's lead in support of the project.

"With each passing day, we continue to experience a brain drain and a youth exodus," Constantineau said.